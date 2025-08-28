Apple Watch Ultra 3: release date, price & key features

Apple Watch Ultra 2. Photo: gstore.ua

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is one of the most highly anticipated wearables of 2025. Marking Apple’s first significant update to its rugged smartwatch in two years, the Ultra 3 is expected to get significant upgrades, including a larger, brighter display and advanced health tracking features.

Why Apple Watch Ultra 3 is worth the wait?

Design Upgrades

Rumor has it that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have a larger, edge-to-edge display with thinner bezels. The Ultra 3 is also expected to retain its rugged titanium casing.

Performance boost and battery efficiency

At the core of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the new S11 chip, designed to deliver faster performance and improved energy efficiency. The S11 chip’s efficiency is also expected to extend battery life.

5G connectivity and satellite SOS

With the addition of 5G connectivity, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 represents a significant leap forward in wearable technology. Users can enjoy faster, more reliable connections; seamless communication; quicker data transfers; and enhanced app performance.

Advanced health monitoring

Health tracking remains a cornerstone of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the addition of a blood pressure sensor is a notable highlight. This new feature enables real-time monitoring and offers valuable insights for medical and fitness purposes. The blood pressure sensor complements the existing suite of health tools, including heart rate monitoring, ECG functionality, and blood oxygen tracking.

Release date & pricing

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its highly anticipated September event, likely on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Pre-orders are projected to open on September 12, with shipping set to begin on September 19. Despite the array of upgrades, Apple is expected to maintain the launch price of $799, consistent with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

