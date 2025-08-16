Apple may switch to aluminum for iPhone 17 Pro — first look

Photo: MacRumors

The iPhone 17 Pro may receive one of the biggest material updates in years. Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro, which relied on the familiar glass sandwich design and titanium frame, Apple appears to be taking a different approach this time.

This was reported by apfelpatient.

All-aluminum body for iPhone 17 Pro?

The leaked image suggests an all-aluminum, milled casing. Unlike previous Pro models, which had a separate camera module on a glass back, the camera cutout is integrated directly into the casing. Rather than a continuous glass back, there is reportedly only a small glass area around the Apple logo for wireless charging.

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro case. Photo: Naver Blog

New full-width camera module

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a rectangular camera module spanning the entire width of the device. It will likely match the body's color, eliminating the previous two-tone look. This new design could allow for larger camera sensors.

Aluminum offers a weight advantage and better cooling

Aluminum is around 40 percent lighter than titanium for the same volume. This could make the iPhone 17 Pro noticeably lighter. Additionally, aluminum dissipates heat significantly better, which would benefit the new A19 Pro chip and battery.

There will be more color options

While titanium is considered high-quality, it has limitations in color design. Aluminum offers more flexibility, so new colors like dark blue and orange are expected to be released alongside black, white, and gray.

Possible interview date

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled next month, with September 9 currently being considered a likely date. Apple typically announces its events two weeks in advance, so August 26 is a possible date for the invitation.

