Main Technology iPhone 17 leak shows screen size differences for all four models

iPhone 17 leak shows screen size differences for all four models

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 15:39
Leak suggests iPhone 17 models will have different display sizes
iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max possible design. Photo: https://grokholsky.com/

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in less than a month, and a new leak of screen protectors for all four models of the iPhone 17 highlights changes in display size across the entire lineup.

This was reported by GSM Arena.

Leaked iPhone 17 screen protectors

The iPhone 17 is expected to have a 6.3-inch screen, the same size as the iPhone 17 Pro. The two screen protectors appear to be the same size.

Leaked iPhone 17 screen protectors
Leaked iPhone 17 screen protectors. Photo: GSM Arena

The highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display. This would be 0.1 inches smaller than the screen on the iPhone 16 Plus it is replacing. The Air serves as a middle ground between the smaller iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models and the Pro Max.

The Air and the vanilla iPhone 17 are rumored to have 120 Hz OLED displays, but they will likely not have ProMotion panels, LTPO technology, or an always-on display.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the largest screen at 6.9 inches, just like its predecessor.

Apple iPhone smartphone updates leak
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
