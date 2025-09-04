Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iPhone 17 Pro — brighter screen and longer battery life

iPhone 17 Pro — brighter screen and longer battery life

en
Publication time 4 September 2025 14:52
New iPhone 17 Pro rumored to feature brighter display, best battery life yet, and improved performance.
Two iPhone 17 Pro models in blue and bronze colors. Photo: MacRumors

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with several major upgrades, according to recent leaks.

This was reported by MacRumors.

"A screen that stays bright under the sun," says insider

The new Pro models are expected to offer brighter displays, making them easier to use in direct sunlight. While the iPhone 16 Pro series could reach 2,000 nits briefly outdoors, the 17 Pro lineup promises a consistently brighter screen.

Enhanced thermal design should help maintain smoother performance during demanding tasks, including high-frame-rate gaming and 4K video recording at 60 fps, even in hot conditions.

Battery life is also set to improve significantly. Rumors indicate the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a battery exceeding 5,000 mAh, combined with efficiency improvements across the device.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the new iPhone series at its special event on Tuesday, September 9.

Read more:

iPhone 17 prices may stay flat — only one model could rise

Apple releases new public betas ahead of iOS 26 rollout

No under-display touch ID for iPhone Fold, insider claims

Apple iPhone smartphone iPhone 17 updates
