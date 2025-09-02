Apple’s iPhone Fold may feature side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The iPhone Fold smartphone concept. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Apple is planning to install a fingerprint scanner in the side power button of the iPhone Fold, abandoning the idea of an under-screen Touch ID. According to an authoritative insider, the option with an ultrasonic sensor under the display is unlikely.

What is known about the first foldable iPhone

The iPhone Fold is expected to be released next year as the new flagship model, priced at around $2,000. Reportedly, it will have a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner panel when unfolded — essentially, an iPhone and iPad mini combined into one device.

Apple spent a lot of time developing a foldable smartphone, taking a "better late than never" approach. The company reportedly waited until it could almost completely eliminate the visible fold on the screen. Back in February, display partner Samsung reportedly demonstrated a result that satisfied Apple. Such caution is also explained by the category's initial problems: The first Galaxy Fold was so unsuccessful that it had to be recalled, and orders were canceled. Even after four generations, the model remained vulnerable to damage from dust in the folding area.

Why Touch ID and not Face ID

Using Face ID with a foldable device is complicated by the thickness of the TrueDepth module. The iPhone Fold is expected to be approximately 4.5 mm thick when unfolded, which is thinner than the scanner requires. Additionally, the facial recognition system would need to be duplicated for both screens, which is more costly than a single fingerprint sensor in the button.

Although Apple has patents for both in-display Touch ID and under-screen Face ID, it is believed that the iPhone Fold will not have either feature.

