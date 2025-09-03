Apple releases sixth public betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and tvOS 26 ahead of September launch

iPhone screen with icon and iOS 26 interface. Photo: Tom’s Guide.

Apple has released the sixth public beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and tvOS 26, allowing users to try the upcoming updates ahead of their official launch this September. These public betas follow the fifth betas released last week and align with the ninth developer betas issued earlier today.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

Apple says the new Liquid Glass design brings "a sleeker, more intuitive interface" to its betas

Registered public beta testers can download the updates through the Settings or System Settings app by navigating to Software Update.

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 updates

The new updates introduce Apple’s Liquid Glass design, which emphasizes transparency and light effects across icons, menus, and navigation bars. The interface features more rounded elements, pop-out menus, and adaptive tab bars for a more fluid visual experience.

iOS 26 also adds several new features:

visual Intelligence for screenshots;

for screenshots; updated order tracking in Wallet;

enhancements to Reminders;

Live Translation in Messages, Phone, and FaceTime;

in Messages, Phone, and FaceTime; Image Playground with AI-style options;

with AI-style options; Genmoji, allowing users to combine multiple emojis.

Other improvements include a 3D-like effect for 2D photos (Spatial Scene), updated Safari navigation, Call Screening and Hold Assist in the Phone app, customizable backgrounds and polls in Messages, AutoMix in Apple Music, a redesigned CarPlay interface, a new Apple Games app, and the addition of Preview on iPhone.

macOS Tahoe Enhancements

macOS Tahoe adopts the same Liquid Glass style, extending it to app icons, folders, the Dock, menus, Control Center, and Menu Bar. Users can personalize folders, icons, widgets, and the Control Center itself.

Safari on macOS gains a new tab design and sidebar, while the Phone app now supports Wi-Fi calling along with Call Screening and Hold Assist. Spotlight has been revamped with enhanced search and the ability to execute actions without opening apps. Developers can also access Metal 4, and the new Games app includes a Game Overlay feature.

Read more:

No under-display touch ID for iPhone Fold, insider claims

Don’t update to iOS 26 without doing these things first

iPhone 17 Pro Max unveiled — 5 must-know features