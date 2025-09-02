How to prepare your iPhone for iOS 26

Photo: cnet

With the release of iOS 26 later this month, Apple will bring a fresh wave of features and visual upgrades to the iPhone. However, before updating, it's important to take a few simple precautions. Proper preparation can help you avoid common issues like faster battery drain, sluggish performance, and privacy concerns.

Optimize battery life

iOS updates often include features that are resource-intensive and can affect battery performance. To maintain optimal battery life, consider making the following adjustments:

Background App Refresh: Adjust this setting to "Wi-Fi only" or disable it for apps you rarely use.

Limit frame rate: Enable the option to cap your display refresh rate at 60 Hz. This simple change can significantly reduce power consumption without affecting your user experience.

Reduce Transparency: Activate this feature to minimize visual effects, such as background blur, which can drain your battery over time.

Disable video autoplay. In the App Store settings, set video autoplay to Wi-Fi only or turn it off entirely. This saves battery life and reduces data usage.

Email Fetch Settings: Switch from "Push" to "Fetch" for email retrieval and reduce the frequency of checks to conserve energy.

Enhance device performance

Although iOS 26 offers advanced features, it may place additional demands on older hardware. To maintain smooth performance, implement the following changes:

Per-App Settings: Use the Accessibility menu to customize settings for individual apps. For example, you can reduce motion effects or disable unnecessary features.

System Services: Turn off background services like "Significant Locations" under the Privacy settings menu. These processes often run unnoticed, but they can consume valuable system resources.

Apple Intelligence: If your device is running slowly, consider disabling features like Siri Suggestions and other AI-driven functionalities that operate continuously in the background.

Protect your privacy

Although iOS 26 introduces enhanced privacy features, you’ll need to configure them to maximize your data protection. Follow these steps to safeguard your personal information:

App Tracking: Disable the "Allow apps to request to track" option. This prevents apps from collecting your data across other apps and websites.

Location Tracking: Turn off location services for apps that don’t require them and disable "Precise Location" for apps that don't need exact coordinates.

Analytics Sharing: Go to "Privacy and Security" and turn off analytics sharing. This prevents Apple and app developers from collecting usage data about your device.

Additional settings for a better experience

In addition to battery optimization, performance adjustments, and privacy settings, there are other options you can adjust to improve your overall experience with iOS 26:

App Downloads: Manage automatic downloads to prevent apps from being installed on all your devices without your consent.

In-App Ratings: Disable in-app ratings and reviews to avoid interruptions while using your favorite apps.

Vehicle Motion Cues: Enable this feature to reduce motion sickness.

