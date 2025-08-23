6 hidden iPhone camera tricks for stunning photos

iPhone in hand with the camera app open. Photo: Unsplash

Beneath the iPhone's simple camera interface are tools that can significantly improve your shooting. Some of the tricks will help you shoot quieter, faster, and cleaner without the need for additional apps.

MakeUseOf writes about them.

Advertisement

Silence the Shutter Button

If the loud shutter sound is ruining the moment, turn on silent mode via the Ring/Silent switch or the Action button, or use the Control Center. Alternatively, activate Live Photos: the shutter sound is automatically turned off during a short "live" clip. Photos taken during video recording also do not have a click, and connected headphones will output sound from them instead of the speakers. Use these methods responsibly and with respect for privacy.

Choose a Photographic Style That Matches Your Aesthetic

Photographic Styles aren't "filters," but rather subtle adjustments to the tone and warmth of your shot while preserving natural skin tones.

Open Camera, tap the arrow at the top, and select the three-square icon, or set a style in Settings — Camera — Photographic Styles. Whether it's warm Gold/Rose Gold, neutral Natural, or cool variations, each shot will have a distinct personality. Available on iPhone SE (3rd generation) and all iPhone 13 and later, the iPhone 16 series offers more styles.

Lock In Your Favorite Camera Settings

To make sure the camera starts up with your favorite settings every time, turn on Settings — Camera — Preserve Settings. iPhone remembers your last shooting mode, style, depth, exposure compensation, Night Mode, and Live Photo status—your settings won't reset when you quit the app.

Shoot Video Without Leaving Photo Mode

When an event happens suddenly, hold down the shutter button in Photo mode to start recording a video. Swipe the held button to the right to "freeze" the recording and not keep your finger on it.

Get Gentle Reminders to Clean Your Lens

Blurry or "hazy" shots are often caused by dirty glass. Enable tips in "Settings" — "Camera" (Lens Cleaning Hints), and the iPhone will gently remind you when to wipe the lens. It's best to have a microfiber cloth, but a clean corner of your sleeve will also work if necessary. The feature only works in the beta version of iOS 26.

Record GIFs

Shoot a burst (swipe the shutter button left and hold), open the Commands app, and in Gallery, add Convert Burst to GIF. Launch it from the Library, select the burst, and you'll have a GIF in no time. You can also convert a Live Photo or video using the appropriate commands.

Read also:

iPhone 17 launch event date finally revealed by Apple

Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may come at a cost