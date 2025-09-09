Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iPhone 17 debuts with 6.3-inch display and ProMotion support

iPhone 17 debuts with 6.3-inch display and ProMotion support

en
Publication time 9 September 2025 21:45
iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, A19 chip, and long battery life
iPhone 17. Photo screenshot

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17, the newest standalone base model in its smartphone lineup. The device now features a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch screen on last year’s iPhone 16, and comes with ProMotion technology for a smoother viewing experience with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Always-on display remains active with live activities and widgets, adjusting down to 1Hz to save battery.

Improved Ceramic Shield 2 and 7-layer antiglare coating enhance durability and readability

iPhone 17
iPhone 17 features. Photo: screenshot

The iPhone 17’s display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which offers three times better scratch resistance, and includes a new 7-layer antiglare coating designed to reduce reflections and improve readability in bright lighting.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Apple’s A19 chip built on a 3nm process, featuring a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, alongside a 5-core GPU.

Battery life has been extended, offering "all-day" usage with up to 8 additional hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 17 also introduces a dual 48MP camera system for enhanced photography. The device will be available in five colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, Black, and White, with storage starting at 256GB. Pre-orders begin this Friday, and shipping starts on September 19.

Read more:

Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with improved noise cancellation

Apple unveils Watch Series 11 with 5G and hypertension alerts

Apple iPhone presentation iPhone 17 updates
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
