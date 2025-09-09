Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple unveils Watch Series 11 with 5G and hypertension alerts

Apple unveils Watch Series 11 with 5G and hypertension alerts

Publication time 9 September 2025 21:08
Apple Watch Series 11 release — new health features, hypertension alerts, 5G support, price and preorder details
Apple Watch Series 11. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has officially introduced the Apple Watch Series 11, bringing new health features like hypertension detection, an improved Sleep Score, and 5G support on cellular models. Thanks to a redesigned battery, the Series 11 now offers up to 24 hours of use, while its front crystal is twice as scratch-resistant.

Series 11 adds Flow face, Liquid Glass design, and FDA-pending health tracking

Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 specs. Photo: screenshot

The watch uses optical heart rate data with a new algorithm to spot patterns that could indicate high blood pressure. Apple says the feature won’t catch every case, but it expects to notify more than a million people of possible hypertension in the first year. A new Flow watch face and Liquid Glass design align with Apple’s latest product aesthetic.

Alongside the flagship model, Apple also launched the Watch SE 3. For the first time, the SE line gets an Always-On Display, the new S10 processor, wrist temperature sensing, and sleep apnea notifications. It also supports fast charging—twice as quick as the SE 2—and includes an onboard speaker for music and podcasts.

The Series 11 will be offered in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with aluminum and titanium case options. The SE 3 will continue as the budget-friendly model, but with significant upgrades. Prices start at $249 for the SE 3, $399 for the Series 11, and $799 for the Watch Ultra 3. Preorders open today, with availability beginning September 19.

Read more:

Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with improved noise cancellation

iPhone 17 Event — big camera upgrades coming

Apple to reveal iPhone 17 Air today — here’s what we know

