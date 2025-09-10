What Apple announced: iPhone 17, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 3

iPhone 17 Air colors. Photo screenshot

On September 9, Apple revealed new iPhone 17 lineup, alongside upgraded Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3.

AirPods Pro 3 — new generation with better design

The AirPods Pro 3 offer twice the active noise cancellation performance of the AirPods Pro 2 and four times that of the original model. The earbuds feature new foam ear tips and upgraded acoustic architecture for stronger bass and a wider soundstage.

All the features of the AirPods Pro 3. Photo: screenshot

One of the headline features is live translation. Apple VP of Hardware Kate Bergeron explained that the AirPods Pro 3 lower the speaker’s volume so that translations can be heard clearly. An iPhone can also display the text if needed.

Apple has also introduced new tools focused on hearing health and hearing aid functionality, transforming the AirPods Pro 3 from mere audio accessories into supportive devices for well-being.

Apple Watch Series 11 — better health monitoring

Apple has officially introduced the Apple Watch Series 11, which offers new health features such as hypertension detection and an improved Sleep Score. It supports 5G, and thanks to a redesigned battery, the Series 11 offers up to 24 hours of use.

Full specs on Apple Watch Series 11. Photo: screenshot

The watch uses a new algorithm and optical heart rate data to detect patterns that may indicate high blood pressure. While the feature won’t detect every case, Apple expects it to notify more than a million people of possible hypertension in the first year. The new Flow watch face and Liquid Glass design align with Apple’s latest product aesthetic.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 — most advanced watch

The ultimate sports and adventure watch now features Emergency SOS via satellite, the largest display ever in an Apple Watch. It has 5G cellular capabilities, the most accurate GPS of any sports watch, and a battery that lasts up to 42 hours — or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 specs. Photo: screenshot

Notifications for high blood pressure provide groundbreaking health insights, and the sleep score feature helps users understand their sleep quality.

Apple Watch SE 3 — your workout assistant

Apple also launched the Watch SE 3, and it has the S10 smartwatch processor. It also gets an Always On Display for the first time in an SE model. The SE 3 will also support gestures like wrist flick.

Full specs for the new Apple Watch SE 3. Photo: screenshot

The SE 3 will also offer wrist temperature sensing, sleep apnea notifications, and a sleep score. It has an onboard speaker that can play music and podcasts. According to Santangelo, the SE 3 will last all day and support fast charging, which is good because the older model was abysmally slow. They added that the SE 3 will charge twice as fast as the SE 2.

iPhone 17 — new era of photography

The device now features a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, an upgrade from last year’s 6.1-inch iPhone 16 screen. It comes with ProMotion technology, which provides a smoother viewing experience with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

iPhone 17 features. Photo: screenshot

The iPhone 17 also introduces a dual 48MP camera system for enhanced photography. Its front camera has AI-powered Center Stage feature, which smartly and automatically expands the field of view and rotates from portrait to landscape to better capture groups of people posing for selfies. It will also have video stabilization for your selfie videos and FaceTime calls.

The device will be available in five colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, Black, and White,

iPhone 17 Air — the slimmest yet powerful

iPhone Air became the real star of the lineup, marking the slimmest smartphone in the company's history. Measuring just 5.6 mm thick, the device features a polished titanium frame and is designed for maximum durability with Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and back, offering three times better scratch resistance than previous models.

iPhone 17 Air specs. Photo: screenshot

The iPhone Air incorporates a 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion and peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits — the brightest display Apple has ever installed in an iPhone. A seven-layer antireflective coating further improves visibility in bright conditions.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799, the iPhone Air at $999 and the iPhone 17 Pro at $1,099. On sale from September 19, with pre-orders starting on Friday, September 12.

