iOS 26 app icons — new auto-tint customization for iPhone users

Apple is set to roll out iOS 26 to all users next week, introducing a few last-minute features that quickly became fan favorites. Among the highlights is the ability for app icons to automatically adjust their colors to match either your iPhone’s finish or the color of its case.

A few taps and your icons match your iPhone or case

This follows last year’s iOS 18 update, which added a range of new customization options for iPhone users. With iOS 26, Apple has gone a step further, offering two fresh tinting options for app icons through the Customize menu.

To use these new features:

long-press on an empty space on your Home Screen;

tap the Edit button in the top-left corner;

select ‘Customize’ and then ‘Tinted.’

Previously, users could only manually choose icon tints. Now, iOS 26 lets icons automatically adopt the color of the device itself or its case. For example, if you have an iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, a single tap updates all app icons to match that color.

The auto-tint feature also works with iPhone cases, likely requiring Apple’s official MagSafe cases, though some third-party MagSafe-compatible options may also be supported. This update is especially useful for users who frequently keep their iPhones in a case, simplifying the process of achieving a coordinated look across the Home Screen.

While app tinting is not entirely new, these additions make icon customization quicker and more visually appealing. Users no longer need to manually select colors or experiment with different combinations — a few taps are enough to create a polished, cohesive iPhone aesthetic.

