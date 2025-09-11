iPhone 17 Pro cameras: 48MP triple lens, telephoto upgrade & 4K video features

iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has redesigned the back of its latest flagship models, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Moving away from the traditional camera bump, the new devices feature a camera plateau that stretches across nearly the entire rear surface, housing an advanced triple-lens camera system.

48MP triple-lens with improved Telephoto and low-light performance

Three 48MP lenses with expanded zoom

Close-up of the iPhone 17 Pro’s triple-lens camera system. Photo: MacRumors

All cameras on the Pro models now boast 48 megapixels and offer five different zoom levels. The standout is the upgraded Fusion Telephoto lens, which replaces the 12MP lens from the iPhone 16 Pro. It provides 4x optical zoom (100mm equivalent) with full 48MP resolution and 8x optical zoom (200mm) at 12MP. Thanks to a 56% larger sensor, this lens performs significantly better in low light and includes Hybrid Focus Pixels, 3D sensor-shift stabilization, autofocus, and a tetraprism design. Digital zoom can reach up to 40x.

The main wide-angle lens, known as the Fusion Main lens, remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, offering high-resolution images at standard 24mm and 2x Telephoto 48mm focal lengths. Optical stabilization, Focus Pixels, and an f/1.78 aperture help maintain sharpness in a variety of lighting conditions.

The ultra-wide Fusion Ultra Wide lens captures 48MP shots with a 13mm focal length and 120-degree field of view. It also supports macro photography and utilizes Hybrid Focus Pixels for added clarity.

LiDAR scanner and flash

Positioned on the right of the camera plateau, the LiDAR scanner and Adaptive True Tone Flash enhance low-light and depth-sensing performance, supporting advanced photography modes.

Enhanced photo features

The iPhone 17 Pro cameras integrate Apple’s latest imaging technologies:

Photonic Engine improves low-light performance by combining high-resolution and light-optimized pixels.

Deep Fusion brings out textures and details in mid- to low-light situations.

Smart HDR 5 adjusts contrast, lighting, and skin tones for multiple subjects automatically.

Portrait Mode with Depth Control works automatically, even in Night mode, to blur backgrounds for people or pets.

Night Mode, Panorama (up to 63MP), Photographic Styles including a new Bright option, Spatial photos, and ProRAW support round out the imaging capabilities.

Additional features include lens correction for ultra-wide shots, auto image stabilization, burst mode, and continuous autofocus during video capture.

Advanced video recording

The Pro models can record 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 120fps. ProRes and ProRes RAW recording are supported when using external storage, along with Apple Log 2 and Genlock for professional workflows. A Dual Capture feature allows simultaneous front and rear camera recording at 4K 30fps.

Other notable video capabilities include:

cinematic mode (4K Dolby Vision, 30fps);

action mode (2.8K, 60fps);

spatial video recording (1080p, 30fps);

macro video, time-lapse, slo-mo (up to 240fps at 1080p, 120fps at 4K);

digital zoom up to 15x, QuickTake, and enhanced stabilization.

Front-facing camera upgrades

The 18MP front camera now supports Center Stage, keeping subjects framed during video calls. A larger, square-shaped sensor captures more in each shot and works in both landscape and portrait modes without rotating the phone. Dual Capture also works with the front camera, allowing simultaneous recording of reactions and scenes.

An iPhone 17 Pro screen displaying a group selfie in the camera app. Photo: MacRumors

Comparing iPhone 17 models

The triple-lens system is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The standard iPhone 17 features a dual-lens setup (wide and ultra-wide), while the iPhone Air has a single lens comparable to the main camera of the Pro models.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series clearly positions itself as a powerhouse for mobile photography and videography, combining cutting-edge hardware and software innovations to elevate creative possibilities for users.

