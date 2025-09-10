Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iOS 26 release date revealed — which iPhones will get it

iOS 26 release date revealed — which iPhones will get it

en
Publication time 10 September 2025 15:25
Apple confirms iOS 26 launch date and iPhone compatibility
iPhone with iOS 26 installed. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Apple officially announced the release date of iOS 26 during its large-scale Apple Event on September 9. The update promises a significantly redesigned interface and several service improvements, while maintaining the same basic functionality.

This was announced by Apple during the presentation.

What is the release date of iOS 26?

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will be available as a free update for compatible iPhones on September 15, 2025. The operating system was first presented at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), after which it underwent three months of active beta testing to address stability issues and refine features.

It is compatible with models ranging from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

ios 26 release date and compatible devices
 iPhone models that will receive the update to iOS 26. Photo: AppleHub/Facebook

The iPhone XS, XR, and XS Max will not be upgraded to iOS 26, and will continue to receive only security updates. The list of compatible devices includes both the latest iPhone 17 and older models like the iPhone 12.

What's new in iOS 26?

The update will feature a new Liquid Glass design with smoother, more intuitive animations. Users will receive improvements to Apple Wallet, new CarPlay features, a redesigned Messages app, and other changes aimed at improving the user experience.

The company emphasized that iOS 26 will be one of the biggest releases in recent years, thanks to a combination of visual changes and functional improvements. Users of older models not included on the compatibility list will need to update their devices to access the full range of iOS 26 features.

Read more:

Apple’s big reveal — iPhone 17, Watch Series 11 and more

Apple unveils iPhone Air — thinnest, most efficient iPhone yet

