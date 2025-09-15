AirPods Pro 3 with U2 chip — what’s new and how Precision Finding works

Apple AirPods Pro 3 beside an iPhone showing the Find My app. Photo: Yahoo! Tech

Apple's latest AirPods Pro 3 are drawing attention thanks to several new features, most notably the addition of a U2 chip in the charging case. This update is generating buzz because it significantly improves location-tracking capabilities.

AirPods Pro 3 charging case

Previously, Apple referred to this as a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, but the company is now openly using the U2 designation—a name that may remind longtime fans of the controversial U2 album automatically added to iTunes libraries back in 2014.

The U2 chip first appeared in iPhone 15 models and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, offering an extended location-tracking range of up to 200 feet (60 meters). This is roughly three times the distance supported by the first-generation U1 chip found in the AirPods Pro 2 case, AirTag, and other Apple devices.

For AirPods Pro 3 owners, the U2 chip allows the Find My app’s Precision Finding feature to locate the charging case from much farther away, making it easier to track down misplaced earbuds.

There are also reports that the upcoming AirTag 2 will include the U2 chip, continuing Apple’s trend of expanding Ultra Wideband technology across its devices.

AirPods Pro 3 are now available for pre-order, with the official release scheduled for this Friday.

