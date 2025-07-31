One AirPod sounds lower than the other: here’s how to fix it

Apple AirPods Pro. Photo: Unsplash

Even Apple's reliable wireless headphones can be frustrating: sometimes, one AirPod plays much lower than the other. Fortunately, in most cases, you can solve the problem yourself, avoiding the expense and time-wasting hassle of a service center.

What causes the volume difference?

AirPods are known for their clear sound and stable connection. However, dirt, malfunctioning settings, or damaged speakers can ruin the experience. If you've had your AirPods for more than a month, the mesh may have accumulated earwax, dust, or other debris, which can block and muffle the sound. Other common causes include accidentally adjusting the volume balance in the settings, a software glitch, improperly sized ear pads (in the case of AirPods Pro), or occasionally, physical damage to the speaker.

First, inspect and clean the grids. Apple advises against wetting the speaker mesh with liquids. Instead, dip a soft toothbrush in micellar water, gently scrub the mesh, and wipe the body with a slightly damp cloth. Allow the earbuds to dry for at least two hours before charging or using them again.

You can also try resetting the volume balance:

If you're using an iPhone or iPad, you can do this by going to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual. Next, adjust the Balance slider so that the audio volume balance is in the center.

On a Mac, go to the Apple menu > System Settings, then click Sound. Choose your AirPods from the list of sound output devices, then drag the Balance slider to adjust the balance.

If cleaning and adjusting the settings didn't help, restore the factory settings and reconnect the AirPods.

Follow these steps to reset your AirPods 1, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, or AirPods Pro:

Put your AirPods in their charging case, close the lid, and wait at least 30 seconds. On your iPod or iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the More Info Button. Tap Forget This Device, tap again to confirm. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds. Wait until the status light on the front of the case flashes amber, then white. Open your case and reconnect your AirPods.

Follow these steps to reset AirPods 4:

Put your AirPods in their charging case, close the lid, and wait at least 30 seconds. On your iPod or iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the More Info Button. Tap Forget This Device, tap again to confirm. While the white status light is on, double-tap the front of the case. When the status light flashes white, double-tap again. When the status light flashes faster, double-tap once more. When the status light flashes amber and then white, you can reconnect your AirPods.

If the volume remains inconsistent even after completing all the steps, it's advisable to reach out to a specialized service center for assistance.

