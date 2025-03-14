AirPods will get real-time conversation translation — when it's available

Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is working on the feature that will allow AirPods headphones to translate personal conversations from one language to another in real time. The feature should appear in iOS 19 later this year, along with the release of the new version of the AirPods software.

MacRumors writes about it.

How real-time translation will work in AirPods

For people who speak different languages, the conversation process can be simplified, and translations can be done through the Translate app on the iPhone.

For example, if an English-speaking AirPods user is talking to someone who speaks Spanish, the iPhone will automatically recognize the audio, translate the language, and deliver it in English to the person wearing the AirPods. When it's time to respond, his or her English speech will automatically be translated into Spanish, and iPhone will speak it out.

The Translate app already has a similar feature, but the addition of AirPods will make the process much easier and virtually automated.

At the same time, Apple plans to improve its translation app with the release of iOS 19, but no details are available at this time. The company is currently working on new wireless headphones AirPods Pro 3, which are expected to be launched in 2025. It is hoped that the new feature will not be exclusive to the new product but will also appear in previous versions of AirPods.

Recently, Apple has been tying AirPods updates to iOS updates, such as the introduction of a set of hearing health features in iOS 18 that check for hearing problems and allow AirPods to be used as a hearing aid.

