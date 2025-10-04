New emoji coming to iOS 26.4 — distorted face, orca, ballet dancers and more

New iPhone model with the upcoming “Distorted Face” emoji. Photo: MacRumors

Just weeks after iOS 26’s release, Apple has started beta testing iOS 26.1. The update expands Apple Intelligence, adds more languages to AirPods Live Translation, and includes minor tweaks in Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. But the most exciting part will arrive later this year with iOS 26.4 — a fresh set of emojis.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

New Emojis in iOS 26.4

New Emojis in iOS 26.4. Photo: Reddit

Apple is preparing to roll out several new emojis approved under Unicode 17.0. The lineup includes:

trombone;

treasure chest;

distorted face;

bigfoot;

fight cloud;

apple core;

orca;

ballet dancers;

shaking head.

The Distorted Face emoji is already a hit on Discord, often used as a variation of the popular "Flushed Face."

As usual, Apple will spend a few months refining the designs, with the final versions landing on iPhone once iOS 26.4 is released.

Read more:

iPhone 17 Pro hides a feature that could soon be critical

Apple blocks downgrade from iOS 26 — what users need to know

iPhone 17 battery test — which model lasted the longest