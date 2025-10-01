Best smartphones of September 2025 — iPhone 17, Huawei Mate XTs, Sony Xperia, Tecno Pova

An Apple iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

September brought a wave of major smartphone launches — from flagship devices to experimental foldables and ultra-slim models. Experts highlighted the most noteworthy releases of the month, focusing on design, displays, and practical features.

The ranking was reported by iTechua.

Apple iPhone 17 series

Four models: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 17 smartphone lineup. Photo: still from video/YouTube

All feature 120 Hz OLED displays, Apple A19/A19 Pro chips, 8–12 GB RAM, and 256 GB to 2 TB of storage. The series also boasts a refreshed design, IP68 water resistance, MagSafe support, and a unique square selfie sensor.

HUAWEI Mate XTs

A bold foldable with a 10.2-inch screen that bends at two points.

HUAWEI Mate XTs. Photo: ek.ua

It comes with a variable aperture camera, stylus support, and both fast wired and wireless charging.

Sony Xperia 10 VII

This compact 6.1-inch OLED smartphone runs at 120 Hz and offers a 50 MP main camera, stereo speakers, and IP68 protection.

Sony Xperia 10 VII. Photo: ek.ua

It also supports microSD cards up to 2 TB, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and keeps the classic 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G

One of the slimmest models on the market at just 5.95 mm and 156 g.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G. Photo: ek.ua

It packs a curved 144 Hz display, a 50 MP camera, LED backlighting, stereo speakers, a 5160 mAh battery, and IP64 protection.

These picks show that September was all about variety — whether you want cutting-edge flagships, foldable innovation, or slim everyday style, 2025 has something for everyone.

