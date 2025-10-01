Apple may hold an October 2025 event — what could be unveiled

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the September presentation in Apple Park. Photo: video frame/YouTube

After the September iPhone presentation, Apple is reportedly preparing another set of announcements before the end of the year. October is a likely window — traditionally, the company unveils updates for iPad and Mac during this month.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Will there be an Apple October event in 2025

In recent years, Apple has varied the format of its autumn announcements. Events were held in October 2021 and 2023, while in 2022 and 2024, the company relied on press releases and short videos. On October 18, 2021, the event showcased 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro/M1 Max chips, AirPods 3, and new HomePod mini colors. On October 18, 2022, iPad Pro with M2, 10th-generation iPad, and Apple TV 4K third generation were introduced via press releases. The October 30, 2023 event brought MacBook Pro 14/16 with M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max and iMac with M3. Between October 28 and 30, 2024, press releases announced MacBook Pro 14/16 with M4-series, iMac with M4, and Mac mini with M4/M4 Pro.

What to expect according to rumors and predictions

Based on previous cycles, October 2025 seems a logical timeframe for new hardware releases. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, iPad Pro with the M5 chip is expected this year. If these plans remain unchanged, the chances of an October event increase, as Apple has traditionally revealed base M1–M4 models at such presentations. An update to the Vision Pro with an M5 chip is also expected.

The upcoming MacBook Pro with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max is reportedly entering mass production, but their announcement could be delayed until early 2026. Meanwhile, several devices appear suitable for an October 2025 event or early 2026 launch.

The iPad Pro, in addition to the M5 chip, is rumored to feature two front cameras for photos and video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations.

The Vision Pro may be upgraded with a faster M4 or M5 chip, receive a new strap for enhanced comfort, and potentially come in a Space Black color option.

MacBook Pro models based on M5 are most likely to appear only in early 2026, according to multiple sources. Other M5-based Macs, such as iMac or Mac mini, could also be delayed under this schedule. There are speculations that the next MacBook Pro announcement could happen in January, while more significant updates — like an OLED touchscreen and a thinner body — are expected in the generation after M5.

Separate rumors suggest a more affordable MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, potentially arriving in late 2025 or early 2026.

