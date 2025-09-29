Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Who shouldn’t buy the base iPhone 17 in 2025

Who shouldn’t buy the base iPhone 17 in 2025

en
Publication time 29 September 2025 16:26
iPhone 17 review 2025 — who should avoid the base model and why
Apple iPhone 17 smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

The Apple iPhone 17 has become the go-to choice for users this year. Always-On display and a 120Hz refresh rate have finally arrived in the base model, with double the starting storage — all at the same price. Still, a few downsides may be deal-breakers for some buyers.

The review was reported by The Verge.

What’s new and why it matters

For years, choosing the standard iPhone meant sacrificing some "Pro" features — from a brighter display to hardware extras. With iPhone 17, that gap nearly disappears: the model now includes Always-On and a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz (ProMotion). The screen scales down to 1Hz when idle to save power and ramps up to 120Hz for smooth interactions.

Always-On works just like on Pro models: when idle, the dimmed screen shows wallpaper, widgets, the clock, and notifications — all customizable and with minimal battery impact. The display is slightly larger at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1), with thinner bezels, higher brightness, anti-glare coating, and improved scratch resistance.

Cameras also received upgrades. The ultrawide lens jumped from 12MP to 48MP (as in the Pro), delivering richer detail and color, though differences aren’t always obvious. The new 18MP front camera with a square sensor supports smart framing — starting with a single-person selfie, automatically widening when more faces appear, and even switching to a landscape view while held vertically.

Weak spots of the iPhone 17

Under extended gaming, the phone tends to heat up noticeably, and Apple Intelligence features are either limited or not yet fully functional. Still, the iPhone 17 is arguably the best "regular" iPhone in years: at the same price, you get double the storage, improved cameras, and — most importantly — a display that elevates the daily experience.

Unlike the Pro versions, the iPhone 17 lacks a telephoto lens, major zoom options, and the new design. But if those aren’t priorities, you can own a base iPhone without feeling like you’ve compromised.

Read also: 

iPhone 17 battery test — which model lasted the longest

Camera battle — iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
