How long does an iPhone last — tips to keep your device running for years

The iPhone is an expensive yet indispensable tool for communication and work for many people. While most iPhones serve reliably for years, their lifespan depends on usage and care. Like any gadget, however, iPhones have a limited lifespan and will eventually start to malfunction or break down altogether.

SlashGear writes about what affects iPhone durability, and the best ways to maintain performance.

How long does a new iPhone "live"?

Apple estimates the average iPhone lifespan to be about three years, though many devices last longer in practice. The battery and software support significantly impact durability. The battery loses capacity over time, and older models eventually stop receiving new versions of iOS. On average, updates are released every 6–8 years, though Apple does not officially record this. At some point, repairing or replacing the phone may not be worthwhile if it is already malfunctioning.

The battery in iPhone 14 and older models usually retains about 80% of its original capacity after 500 charging cycles. Starting with the iPhone 15, this figure is expected after about 1,000 cycles. While the battery can be replaced, it's expensive and may not be worthwhile if other components of the device are also worn out.

How to extend the life of your iPhone

There are a few simple habits that can help you get the most out of your iPhone:

Take care of the battery — try not to leave your phone on charge all night, and do not keep it at 100% all the time. The optimal range is 20-80%. The temperature regime is also important: it is useful for the battery to stay within the range of 32-95°F (0-35°C).

Protect the case and display — a case and a protective glass reduce the effects of drops and scratches that accumulate over the years.

Keep the hardware clean — periodically clean connectors and grills from dust and debris to avoid malfunctions.

Keep an eye on software and memory — software updates are useful, but overly full storage makes the system work harder, which eventually damages hardware resources.

Buying a used iPhone that is too old is a questionable idea, but taking care of your current device is definitely worth it. Following the basic rules of operation and being attentive to the battery will help you use your smartphone longer without unpleasant surprises.

