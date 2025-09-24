Wi-Fi dropouts on iPhone 17 spark complaints online

iPhone 17 on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Some users of the new iPhone 17 line have reported intermittent Wi-Fi disconnections. This issue affects some users and is accompanied by unstable Bluetooth operation.

AppleInsider writes about software bugs in the latest iPhones.

What exactly is going on

Some owners of the iPhone 17 have complained on the Apple Support Forum that their Wi-Fi connection drops from time to time. This issue is specific to the iPhone 17 family, and according to the feedback received, it impacts a significant number of users, though not everyone.

While the reports differ in detail, they all describe the same basic issue: Wi-Fi — and sometimes Bluetooth — disconnects when the smartphone is both locked and unlocked. Some users note that the connection is restored within a few seconds.

"It's like the chips that control WiFi and Bluetooth get reset every time you wake the phone," one Reddit review describes the situation.

According to the author, this makes it impossible to use AirPlay. Others add that wireless CarPlay is not working either.

Some reports indicate that the problem is related to the Apple Watch. Users report that the issue occurs when the watch is worn and unlocked. If they lock the Apple Watch or take it off, the problem disappears. The specific model of the watch is unclear.

Apple has not yet released a public statement. Some users report that they contacted support, and their requests were escalated to the company's engineers. Since the issue does not affect all CarPlay users with an iPhone 17 and Apple Watch, it is unlikely to be a hardware defect. It is more likely that the problem will be resolved with a software update.

