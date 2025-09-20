iPhone 17 Pro users report scratches and body issues

Apple iPhone 17 Pro in hand. Photo: video frame/YouTube

Early users of the new iPhone 17 report the rapid appearance of scratches on the body. Most often, the problem occurs in the Pro versions — iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

This is reported by users on Reddit.

What is the problem with the new iPhone 17 Pro

In this year’s Pro models, Apple abandoned titanium and switched to anodized 7000-series aluminum alloy. Users are widely complaining on social media and forums that even with careful use, noticeable damage quickly appears on the body.

Scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro body caused by a magnet. Photo: Reddit

The switch to aluminum allowed Apple to reduce the body’s thickness and increase battery capacity. At the same time, this material proved less resistant to scratches and mechanical damage compared to the titanium body of the iPhone 16 Pro. Experts believe Apple made a compromise for better heat dissipation and lighter device weight, but this negatively affected the durability of the case.

Moreover, Apple’s official stores refuse to replace or repair devices with such defects, citing company policy and warranty terms.

Unlike the Pro versions, the standard iPhone 17 models have titanium body elements, which reduces the likelihood of similar issues.

