How to clear iPhone cache: 5 easy ways to free storage and boost speed

Even Apple’s powerful smartphones can slow down over time as temporary files pile up. While iOS doesn’t have a single "Clear All" button, a few simple tricks can free up space and restore performance.

How to clear cache on iPhone

Cache stores images, scripts, and other data to load apps and websites faster. But when too much "digital dust" builds up, your phone may lag, freeze, or run out of storage. Regular cleanup really helps.

Quick Safari cleanup

Go to Settings → Safari → Clear History and Website Data. This removes cache, history, and cookies. To clear only site data, go to Advanced → Website Data and select Remove All Website Data.

Deep cleaning apps

In Settings → General → iPhone Storage, check which apps take up the most space. Messengers like Telegram and Viber have built-in cache cleaners under Data & Storage. If an app doesn’t (e.g., Instagram or Facebook), delete and reinstall it from the App Store — this often frees up gigabytes.

System cache and offloading apps

Some temporary system files are cleared after a simple restart. You can also use the Offload App feature under iPhone Storage: it removes the app but keeps your data. Once reinstalled, you pick up where you left off.

Automating in messengers

Cache grows when apps auto-save media. In Telegram, WhatsApp, and others, limit how long media files are stored (e.g., 3, 7, or 30 days). Old files are deleted locally but originals remain in the cloud.

Smart use of iCloud Photos

Enable Optimize iPhone Storage in Settings → [your name] → iCloud → Photos. Optimized versions stay on your device while full-resolution originals live in the cloud, cutting storage use dramatically.

With these steps, your iPhone regains speed and storage without losing your photos or files. Think of it less as cleaning space — and more as keeping digital clutter under control.

