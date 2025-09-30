iPhone 17 vs Android: 5 features Apple copied from rivals

Apple iPhone 17 Pro smartphones on display in a store. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone 17 series launched with noticeable updates — from redesigned cameras to improved displays. But many of these features are things Android users have already seen.

What Apple borrowed

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new ultra-thin iPhone Air. While the models still retain the signature iPhone feel, several of the most talked-about upgrades strongly echo ideas long implemented in Android devices.

Pixel-style camera bars

The iPhone 17 Pro introduced a new camera layout: instead of a compact square, a long bar stretches almost the full width of the back. The iPhone Air uses a similar elongated oval for its single lens. The look closely resembles Google’s iconic camera bar, introduced with the Pixel 6 and kept through today’s Pixel 10 series.

48MP telephoto like the Pixel 10 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro upgraded its telephoto lens from 12MP to 48MP. While optical zoom dropped from 5x to 4x, Apple claims "up to 8x optical quality" thanks to higher resolution — similar to the Pixel 10 Pro’s 48MP sensor with 5x optics and "10x optical quality." Apple’s maximum zoom now reaches 40x digital, while the Pixel goes to 100x.

120Hz finally comes to the base model

For the first time, the standard iPhone 17 includes a 120Hz display. Pro iPhones have had it since 2021 (iPhone 13 Pro), while Android makers have offered 90–120Hz screens even on midrange phones for years.

Anti-glare coating like Samsung flagships

Every iPhone 17 model now features a new anti-glare display coating for improved outdoor readability. Samsung has offered similar tech on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra, though Apple’s advantage is bringing it to both Pro and base models.

iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge parallels

One of the biggest reveals was the ultra-thin iPhone Air — just 5.6mm thick and weighing 165g, with a 6.5-inch display. But Samsung got there first in May with the Galaxy S25 Edge at 5.8mm. Both devices feature top-tier chips and premium displays, but Samsung fit in two rear cameras (200MP main + 12MP ultrawide), compared to the iPhone Air’s single 48MP lens.

Overall, the iPhone 17 lineup feels like a strong step forward — but much of its "wow factor" comes from polishing features that Android brands pioneered years earlier. For iPhone users, it’s still a major leap; for the market, it’s another sign of platforms converging on similar consumer standards.

