Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Google Docs on Android just got better — search like a pro

Google Docs on Android just got better — search like a pro

en
Publication time 25 September 2025 14:58
Google Docs for Android is getting a major update — here’s what’s new
The Google search engine on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is working on several interface changes to the Docs mobile application that should make searching for and editing files easier with one hand. These changes were discovered during an analysis of version 1.25.381.00.90 of the APK.

This was reported by Android Authority.

Advertisement

What's new in Google Docs for Android

Three additional filters will appear in the search section:

  • Type — file type (document, spreadsheet, presentation, etc.);
  • People — selection by file owner;
  • Modified — filtering by the last modification time (last 7 days, 30 days, this year, last year, or a custom range).
What's new in Google Docs for Android - filters
New search filters in Google Docs. Photo: Android Authority

The Quick Actions button will have a more expressive look. The plus sign will be more prominent, and the action options will be placed in pill-shaped containers with the icons inside.

What's new in Google Docs for Android - buttons
The updated Google Docs Quick Actions button. Photo: Android Authority

The formatting options have been moved from the top bar to the bottom. This should make it easier to access when using a smartphone in vertical orientation.

The bottom toolbar will be scrollable horizontally, providing quick access to settings that were previously only in the formatting tab. In landscape mode, as well as on tablets and foldable devices, all options remain visible.

What's new in Google Docs for Android - formatting
The updated look of the Formatting panel in Google Docs. Photo: Android Authority

The changes have not yet been rolled out to all users and were discovered during the APK disassembly, so they may appear later during the official update.

Read more:

5 common mistakes that "kill" your Android smartphone

This Android feature saves you from awkward moments

Google Android application doxuments functions updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information