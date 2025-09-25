Google Docs for Android is getting a major update — here’s what’s new

Google Docs on Android just got better — search like a pro
Google is working on several interface changes to the Docs mobile application that should make searching for and editing files easier with one hand. These changes were discovered during an analysis of version 1.25.381.00.90 of the APK.
This was reported by Android Authority.
What's new in Google Docs for Android
Three additional filters will appear in the search section:
- Type — file type (document, spreadsheet, presentation, etc.);
- People — selection by file owner;
- Modified — filtering by the last modification time (last 7 days, 30 days, this year, last year, or a custom range).
The Quick Actions button will have a more expressive look. The plus sign will be more prominent, and the action options will be placed in pill-shaped containers with the icons inside.
The formatting options have been moved from the top bar to the bottom. This should make it easier to access when using a smartphone in vertical orientation.
The bottom toolbar will be scrollable horizontally, providing quick access to settings that were previously only in the formatting tab. In landscape mode, as well as on tablets and foldable devices, all options remain visible.
The changes have not yet been rolled out to all users and were discovered during the APK disassembly, so they may appear later during the official update.
