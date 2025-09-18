Google to launch all-in-one search app for Windows

The Google search engine on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google's new experimental tool for Windows is designed to streamline PC searches by consolidating computer files, Google Drive, and internet resources within a single window. The company is marketing it as a convenient alternative to standard Windows searches, offering Lens integration and an AI mode.

This was reported by the official Google blog.

What the new app can do

Google rarely releases native desktop applications outside of Chrome and Drive. However, the company has introduced a utility that competes with Microsoft's built-in tools and resembles Apple's Spotlight in its approach.

Pressing Alt + Space opens a compact search bar. The results are grouped by category in the pop-up window. You can instantly find files on your hard drive, Google Drive documents, installed programs, and search the internet.

The new Google app for Windows PC. Photo: Google

Another key feature is the deep integration of Google Lens. Users can select any part of the screen, such as text on an image or an unknown object, and receive reference information. This can include searching for a similar product, translating an inscription, or getting tips for solving math problems. It is similar to Circle to Search on smartphones, but now on PCs.

An AI Mode is also gradually rolling out worldwide. It generates detailed answers to complex queries and supports clarifying questions within a single dialogue. Additionally, there are filters for results (images, videos, news, and products) and a dark theme.

Currently, the app is in an experimental phase and available to a limited number of users in the United States with an English interface. It requires Windows 10 or later and a personal Google account; corporate Workspace accounts are not yet supported. There is no exact date for the global launch yet.

