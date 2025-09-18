Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

en
Publication time 18 September 2025 15:38
Google to launch all-in-one search app for Windows
The Google search engine on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google's new experimental tool for Windows is designed to streamline PC searches by consolidating computer files, Google Drive, and internet resources within a single window. The company is marketing it as a convenient alternative to standard Windows searches, offering Lens integration and an AI mode.

This was reported by the official Google blog.

Advertisement

What the new app can do

Google rarely releases native desktop applications outside of Chrome and Drive. However, the company has introduced a utility that competes with Microsoft's built-in tools and resembles Apple's Spotlight in its approach.

Pressing Alt + Space opens a compact search bar. The results are grouped by category in the pop-up window. You can instantly find files on your hard drive, Google Drive documents, installed programs, and search the internet.

Google Testing New Windows App to Replace 5 Services
The new Google app for Windows PC. Photo: Google

Another key feature is the deep integration of Google Lens. Users can select any part of the screen, such as text on an image or an unknown object, and receive reference information. This can include searching for a similar product, translating an inscription, or getting tips for solving math problems. It is similar to Circle to Search on smartphones, but now on PCs.

An AI Mode is also gradually rolling out worldwide. It generates detailed answers to complex queries and supports clarifying questions within a single dialogue. Additionally, there are filters for results (images, videos, news, and products) and a dark theme.

Currently, the app is in an experimental phase and available to a limited number of users in the United States with an English interface. It requires Windows 10 or later and a personal Google account; corporate Workspace accounts are not yet supported. There is no exact date for the global launch yet.

Read more:

Google Photos adds smart AI tools — see what's new

How Gmail hacking gives hackers access to your money and photos

Google application Windows functions search
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information