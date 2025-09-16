Windows 11 adds internet speed test and redesigned settings in Insider builds

A laptop running Windows 11 on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is preparing to add a built-in internet speed test to Windows 11, while also redesigning several Settings pages. The changes were spotted in Insider builds 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) in the Dev and Beta channels, though there is no guarantee they will roll out to the stable version.

The update was reported by Tom’s Hardware.

How the speed test will work

In the system tray, after right-clicking the network icon, a new button will appear to launch a speed test. A similar button will also be available in the quick Wi-Fi settings menu. When clicked, the feature will open Bing to perform the test — meaning it is not a fully native tool and likely relies on external services.

The network icon in the system tray's context menu and the Wi-Fi quick settings page in Windows 11 are getting buttons to let you quickly run a network speed test. (Takes you to Bing to do the speed test.) pic.twitter.com/ZXcQvs5BP8 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 13, 2025

Other new features have also been noted in test builds. The Bluetooth & devices page now shows all connected phones in one place, with direct management options instead of opening a separate window.

The Privacy & security section has been updated with clearer headings and descriptions to make navigation easier. In addition, a new AI background tasks page has been introduced, though it is currently unstable and prone to crashes.

The mobile devices settings page is being revamped! You will now be able to see connected devices and toggle all the options for them in this page, no separate manage mobile devices window needed. Related settings links are also being added. pic.twitter.com/WLfMmxOABO — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 13, 2025

All changes are currently limited to Insider builds 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) in the Dev and Beta channels. They may be altered or excluded from the release version. Still, these small but noticeable updates improve convenience and polish the overall system.

