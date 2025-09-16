Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Windows 11 to get new internet speed test feature

Windows 11 to get new internet speed test feature

en
Publication time 16 September 2025 21:06
Windows 11 adds internet speed test and redesigned settings in Insider builds
A laptop running Windows 11 on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is preparing to add a built-in internet speed test to Windows 11, while also redesigning several Settings pages. The changes were spotted in Insider builds 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) in the Dev and Beta channels, though there is no guarantee they will roll out to the stable version.

The update was reported by Tom’s Hardware.

How the speed test will work

In the system tray, after right-clicking the network icon, a new button will appear to launch a speed test. A similar button will also be available in the quick Wi-Fi settings menu. When clicked, the feature will open Bing to perform the test — meaning it is not a fully native tool and likely relies on external services.

Other new features have also been noted in test builds. The Bluetooth & devices page now shows all connected phones in one place, with direct management options instead of opening a separate window.

The Privacy & security section has been updated with clearer headings and descriptions to make navigation easier. In addition, a new AI background tasks page has been introduced, though it is currently unstable and prone to crashes.

All changes are currently limited to Insider builds 26220.6682 and 26120.6682 (KB5065782) in the Dev and Beta channels. They may be altered or excluded from the release version. Still, these small but noticeable updates improve convenience and polish the overall system.

Read also: 

5 secret Windows 11 tricks that make life easier

Windows 10 is ending — what users must do now

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
