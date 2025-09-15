Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
What Windows 10 users can expect after October 14

What Windows 10 users can expect after October 14

en
Publication time 15 September 2025 11:30
Windows 10 has only 30 days left — what users should do next
A laptop with Windows 10 on the desk. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 10 is entering the final phase of its lifecycle: on October 14, 2025, the system will lose free support. Windows 10 devices will not shut down and will continue to function, but protection against new threats will no longer be guaranteed.

Daily Express reports.

What will change from October 14 and what are the options

Microsoft warns that the October 2025 security update will be the last for Windows 10. After this date, PCs will no longer receive monthly security patches or new features, increasing the risk of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks for those who remain on the system.

The simplest solution is to switch to Windows 11: either upgrade a compatible PC or purchase a new one with Windows 11 pre-installed. If your device doesn’t meet Windows 11 requirements or buying a new PC isn’t an option right now, the company offers the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

ESU for home users will be available as a separate option for the first time: an annual subscription will cost $30 and provide 'critical and important' security updates for Windows 10. The program is expected to run for up to three years, giving users additional time to plan their upgrade to a newer system.

At the same time, it’s important to understand the limitations of ESU: it only provides security patches. No new features, regular bug fixes, or Microsoft technical support for Windows 10 will be offered after October 14, 2025. Therefore, while ESU allows temporarily extending the system’s 'secure life,' upgrading to Windows 11 will remain the optimal choice for most users.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
