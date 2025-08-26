Top 5 laptops for Back to School 2025: reliable, fast, and affordable

Woman works with documents on a laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Going back to school means having a reliable laptop that can handle more than just the basics. From online classes and video calls to essays, research, and presentations, students need a device that combines durability, comfort, and performance. The good news is that the market offers several budget-friendly options that don’t compromise on speed or usability.

Novyny.LIVE share a list of five of the best school-ready laptops that deliver efficiency, convenience, and value in one package, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Asus Vivobook 16X

This affordable laptop is perfect for everyday tasks, such as educational texts, browsing the web, and watching online lectures.

Asus Vivobook 16X laptop. Photo: ek.ua

Equipped with AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors and a large 16-inch Full HD screen. You can increase the RAM up to 16 GB, which is rare for its price. Weighing about 1.8 kg, the battery lasts up to 8 hours, which is quite enough for studying and leisure.

Laptop prices start at $1,380.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Students who study through cloud services will find this Chromebook to be simple and lightweight.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 laptop. Photo: ek.ua

14-inch screen, Intel Core i5 processor and up to 12 hours of battery life. Ideal for working with Google Docs, Zoom, and a browser. Weighs about 1.3 kg and supports Android applications. An inexpensive and convenient option for everyday learning.

Prices start at $339.

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6

This laptop has a large screen for those who prefer a spacious workspace.

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 laptop. Photo: Rozetka

15.6-inch display, up to 10 hours of operation without recharging, and support for Android applications. Suitable for online learning, watching lectures, and working with documents. It is slightly heavier than compact models, but compensates for this with its diagonal.

Prices vary at $400–$600.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13

This stylish, lightweight laptop has a 13.5-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen that makes reading and taking notes easy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13 laptop. Photo: ek.ua

Powered by Intel or AMD Ryzen, supports up to 16 GB of RAM. Weighs only 1.3 kg, the battery lasts up to 15 hours. A great choice for students who move around a lot and appreciate compactness.

Prices start at $899.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3)

The new MacBook Air has a fresh M3 chip that combines power and energy efficiency.

Apple MacBook Air 13 laptop. Photo: ek.ua

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen with high detail is great for learning and media. It weighs less than 1.3 kg, works for up to 15 hours, and its silent, fanless design makes it invisible even in the library. Ideal for students who value lightness and autonomy.

Prices start at $899.

