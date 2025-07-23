Windows 10 support ends soon — what to do now

The Windows 10 operating system on a monitor screen. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 10 is about to celebrate its tenth anniversary and, at the same time, is approaching the end of official support: beginning October 14, 2025, the operating system will no longer receive security and quality updates. Even though Windows 11 has already become the most widely used version of Windows, hundreds of millions of computers are still running Windows 10.

Windows 10 will continue to work after October 15, 2025, but running without security patches increases the risk of malware infection. Microsoft is offering the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which will provide an additional 12 months of updates from October 14, 2025, to October 13, 2026. Home users can get this year for free by saving a backup of their settings to OneDrive, paying 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or USD 30, while business customers pay an annual licence per PC and can extend support for up to three years.

The ESU program applies to all profiles on the same device and allows you to register up to ten computers to one Microsoft account (each must be connected separately). To receive the update, the system must be on version 22H2, Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, or Pro Education editions, and you must be logged into your Microsoft Account with administrator rights.

After the end of official support, most apps and games will continue to work, but developers will gradually stop updating for Windows 10. For example, Microsoft 365 will receive new features until August 2026 and security patches until October 10, 2028. There is no information yet on when major programs, such as Chrome or Adobe, will stop supporting.

Users of compatible PCs can upgrade to Windows 11 for free even after the end of Windows 10 support, and owners of incompatible hardware also have unofficial upgrade paths. Alternatively, third-party patch providers, such as 0patch, offer up to five years of paid security updates.

If your computer is in kiosk mode, connected to Entra or Active Directory, or managed through MDM, you will not be able to register for ESU. You will also not be able to renew support if your PC is running in a domain without a local administrator.

Moreover, Microsoft has no plans to extend ESU after October 15, 2026. Therefore, Windows 10 owners should choose a path in advance: upgrade to Windows 11 officially or unofficially, update the hardware, or change the operating system completely. Otherwise, uncovered vulnerabilities will sooner or later put your computer at risk of malware infection.

