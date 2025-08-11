Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology 5 secret Windows 11 tricks that make life easier

5 secret Windows 11 tricks that make life easier

Publication time 11 August 2025 18:58
5 Windows 11 tricks to work faster and boost productivity
On the table is a laptop with the Windows 11 operating system. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 11 is not just an update, but a full-fledged platform with tools that increase productivity and convenience. Some practical tricks will help you complete everyday tasks faster and organize your workspace more effectively.

NV writes about it.

Basic keyboard shortcuts

The most commonly used hotkeys that are worth keeping at hand:

  • Ctrl + A — select all items in the window.
  • Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert — copy the selection.
  • Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert — paste.
  • Ctrl + X — cut.
  • Ctrl + Z — undo the previous action.
  • Ctrl + Y — redo the action.
  • Alt + F4 — close the current program or window.
  • Alt + Tab — switch between open windows.
  • Shift + Delete — delete the selection without moving it to the trash.

Focus and productivity

The Clock & Alarms app has a Focus Session feature. Choose a duration, and if it's longer than 45 minutes, the system will automatically add short breaks. You can customize the settings to suit your needs—for example, set the Pomodoro technique to 25 minutes. Notifications are blocked during the session to avoid distractions.

Managing windows without a mouse

Quickly arrange windows using the Windows keys:

  • Win + left/right arrow — snap to the corresponding half of the screen.
  • Win + up arrow — expand to full screen.
  • Win + down arrow — minimize.

Screenshots per second

To quickly take a screenshot, press Win + Shift + S and select an area — the image will be saved to the clipboard, after which it can be pasted anywhere. For full screen, use Print Screen or Win + Print Screen.

Voice input with punctuation

Press Win + H to enable voice input. The system not only recognizes speech, but also automatically inserts punctuation marks — convenient for quick notes, drafts of ideas, or notes during calls. The recognition quality is on par with what professional applications have previously offered.

Read also:

What really happens when you delete files in Windows

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
