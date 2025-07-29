Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Google Photos adds smart AI tools — see what's new

Google Photos adds smart AI tools — see what's new

en
Publication time 29 July 2025 16:14
New AI tools in Google Photos — what you can use now
Google logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is launching free generative tools in Google Photos that let you turn photos into stylized images and short video clips. However, the capabilities are intentionally limited and are currently only available in the United States.

Forbes writes about it.

Advertisement

What features have appeared in Google Photos?

Google Photos is moving from being an "archive" to a space for creativity: a major update introduces tools that animate static photos and turn them into "artistic" variations in a few taps. All the new features are collected in the new Create tab (an icon at the bottom of the screen on Android and iOS), which separates creative capabilities from the library.

The Photo to Video function turns any photo from the library into a short video clip in one action. The user is offered two options: a vaguely outlined "Subtle movement" or an almost random "I'm feeling lucky". Generation takes about a minute, the result can be regenerated and evaluated using the "like/dislike" icons.

The tool is more focused on entertainment than broad creativity: it's based on the older Veo 2 model, with minimal control over what's happening in the frame and no audio support — unlike the more powerful Veo 3 in Gemini for paid Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Launched in May, the Remix feature lets you select a photo and transform it into one of a number of pre-made styles, from cartoonish to pencil sketch to "painting." Regeneration and thumb feedback are also available.

The result of the Google Remix function
How Google Remix works in Google Photos. Photo: Google

Remix is designed to easily and safely "animate" moments for social networks — like viral "ghibli-stylizations" or "action-figure" effects. At the same time, the lack of arbitrary text prompts, like in ChatGPT or Midjourney, limits real creativity, so the style library will have to be updated frequently to keep users interested.

Before use, the tools warn about possible "inaccurate or unexpected" results and contain a link to the GenAI prohibited scenarios policy. All generated images and videos are marked with invisible SynthID watermarks, indicating artificial origin.

As a reminder, the translator in your smartphone is a real lifesaver when traveling and in everyday communication. Most often, users choose between Google Translate and Apple Translate: both services offer standard functions, but differ in the depth of integration and additional capabilities.

Google Android photo AI functions Google Gemini
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information