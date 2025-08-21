Google Messages adds "Delete for everyone" — what to know

Google Messages app logo on smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Google Messages on Android has a new "Delete for everyone" option that lets you remove recently sent texts from recipients’ screens. After a spring beta, the feature is now widely available thanks to RCS support.

Android Authority writes about it.

How "Delete for everyone" works in Messages

RCS has opened the door to more advanced messaging capabilities, and earlier this year, the Messages app was spotted working on remote deletion. In February, the interface introduced two options — "Delete for me" and "Delete for everyone," with the success of the feature dependent on whether all participants in the conversation had the option on their devices.

Options for deleting a message in Google Messages. Photo: Android Authority

In May, it was confirmed that the feature had begun rolling out to beta users, though questions remained about whether it would only work in group chats or private conversations. This week, the feature became more widely available: while communicating via RCS, just highlight your own message, click the trash can icon, and choose "Delete for me" or "Delete for everyone."

However, it's worth remembering the limitations. Other users may have time to read the message before it's deleted or take a screenshot. Still, the innovation should be one of the most anticipated changes for many Messages users.

