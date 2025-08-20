5 warning signs your Android phone may have a virus

Malicious software on the screen of an Android smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The number of Android devices in the world is measured in the billions, making them a convenient target for attackers. An infected phone can reveal private data, bombard you with ads, and significantly degrade system performance.

SlashGear writes about five signs of Android device infection.

Most often, malware gets into your phone through dubious applications from unofficial markets or "cracked" versions, as well as after clicking on suspicious links, and less often through "bad" USB cables.

Random pop-up ads

Adware displays ads much more frequently and at inappropriate times, sometimes redirecting you without even clicking. Be especially wary of pop-ups like "Call Tech Support for Assistance" — it is a typical scam scenario.

Rogue apps on your device

Unknown icons that you didn't install are often a sign of malware. The Play Store is safer with Play Protect, but threats sometimes slip through. If you find something suspicious, uninstall it, run a manual scan, and reset if necessary.

Overheating and slower smartphone performance

The malware loads the processor with background processes, causing the phone to slow down, heat up, and drain its battery faster. Similar symptoms can occur in older devices, so confirm your suspicions with an antivirus scan and general diagnostics.

Spike in data usage

Bulk data collection and sending increases background megabyte usage and can slow down regular apps. Check your data usage statistics and limit background usage for suspicious or "allegedly system" apps.

Unexplained activity

Unauthorized changes to the browser homepage, sending suspicious links to contacts, and third-party actions are typical manifestations. Spyware can intercept keystrokes and steal credentials; if you suspect a leak, immediately contact the appropriate services and minimize the risks.

