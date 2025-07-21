Android alert: apps that drain battery and spy on you

Smartphone in hands. Photo: Freepik

Even the most modern Android smartphone can slow down and drain its battery faster if it has unnecessary apps. Experts identify three types of apps that should be avoided or deleted immediately.

RadioTrek writes about such apps.

Flashlight apps

Most phones already have a built-in flashlight, so third-party flashlight apps only waste battery power and clog memory with ads. They may also contain malicious code. Simply put, it's best to avoid them.

Cleaners

Such applications promise to clean up RAM and permanent memory, as well as extend battery life. However, 90% of these applications simulate intense activity. They display beautiful graphs and figures but don't delete anything substantial. Furthermore, these applications actively drain the battery and overload the processor.

Horoscopes

The most risky category. Predictions are selected randomly, and viruses or spyware are often hidden inside such programs. By installing a horoscope, the user risks wasting time, losing money, and losing personal data.

