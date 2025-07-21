Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology These 3 Android apps kill battery and steal your data

These 3 Android apps kill battery and steal your data

en
Publication time 21 July 2025 15:33
Android alert: apps that drain battery and spy on you
Smartphone in hands. Photo: Freepik

Even the most modern Android smartphone can slow down and drain its battery faster if it has unnecessary apps. Experts identify three types of apps that should be avoided or deleted immediately.

RadioTrek writes about such apps.

Advertisement

Flashlight apps

Most phones already have a built-in flashlight, so third-party flashlight apps only waste battery power and clog memory with ads. They may also contain malicious code. Simply put, it's best to avoid them.

Cleaners

Such applications promise to clean up RAM and permanent memory, as well as extend battery life. However, 90% of these applications simulate intense activity. They display beautiful graphs and figures but don't delete anything substantial. Furthermore, these applications actively drain the battery and overload the processor.

Horoscopes

The most risky category. Predictions are selected randomly, and viruses or spyware are often hidden inside such programs. By installing a horoscope, the user risks wasting time, losing money, and losing personal data.

Read also:

The quick way to clear water and dust from your phone speaker

TOP 3 apps to install on every phone

Apps that kill Android and iOS battery — the list

Android application smartphone virus safety
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information