Clean your phone speaker with this free app

Smartphone multimedia speaker. Photo: Pexels

Moisture or dust in speakers quickly deteriorates call quality, but you can fix it yourself. The free app for "sound cleaning" will restore volume and clarity in just five minutes.

UNIAN writes about it.

Advertisement

How does "sound" self-cleaning work, and what is required for it?

Mechanical vibrations of the sound coil at certain frequencies literally shake water and small dirt out of the speaker. Some smartphones, such as Xiaomi, have this feature built in, but on other models it is easy to add — just download a free app like "Clean Speaker" from the Play Market or App Store.

Before starting the cleaning process, turn the volume up to maximum and hold the phone with the speaker facing down. In the app, select Speaker or Ear Speaker and press Start Cleaning — a characteristic sound will be heard, lasting 2-3 minutes. After completion, most users notice a noticeable improvement in volume and the disappearance of wheezing.

The effectiveness of the method depends on the degree of contamination and the technical condition of the speaker: if the damage is not critical, "sound" cleaning often saves you from expensive repairs. You can check whether your Android already has this option built in by going to settings — enter the word "speaker" in the search bar, or browse the relevant section manually.

As a reminder, as soon as you put your phone face down, the conversation with the person opposite you becomes more sincere, and the battery drains more slowly. Such a seemingly insignificant gesture helps to get rid of the compulsive habit of constantly checking messages.

We also wrote that most users almost never turn off their smartphones. However, a quick reboot every few days helps to improve system performance and extend battery life.