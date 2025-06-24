Put your phone face down — here's what really happens

An Apple iPhone smartphone is lying face down on a table. Photo: Unsplash

As soon as you put your phone face down, the conversation with the person opposite you becomes more lively, and the battery drains more slowly. Such a seemingly small gesture helps to curb the constant temptation to check your messages.

Almost everyone is familiar with the situation when the person sitting opposite you is immersed in their feed and "disappears" from the conversation. There is nothing wrong with replying to an urgent message or watching a funny TikTok video, but mindless "doomscrolling" takes up too much time. So now, when your phone is on the table, it is worth placing it face down.

It could help save your phone battery

The main practical argument is the battery. When the display does not light up every time a new notification arrives, energy consumption is reduced. One missed pop-up will not save your phone from running out of power, but dozens or hundreds of pop-ups throughout the day certainly will.

It also shows that you pay attention

There is also a social aspect. A hidden screen signals to the interlocutor: "Your attention is more important than the message." This is especially true in a bar or other dimly lit place, where the flickering screen distracts attention the most.

"Eye contact is one of the most powerful forms of human connection. Neuroscience research indicates that when two people make direct eye contact, their brain activity begins to synchronize, supporting more effective communication and increasing empathy. This synchrony can be disrupted when attention shifts to a phone, even briefly," Michelle Davis, clinical psychologist at Headspace, explained.

It minimizes your phone's presence

Finally, a personal motive: smartphones take up too much space, both physically and psychologically. Large phone screens bombard users with big headlines and videos on TikTok or Reels. Compact phones could partially solve this problem, but they are now almost extinct, so it is worth at least occasionally turning the display downwards to minimise its impact.

It is unlikely that you will be able to get rid of your smartphone completely, and you don't need to. But keeping the screen facing down when you don't need it is a simple way to put your gadget in the background and regain your peace of mind and attention to the real people around you.

