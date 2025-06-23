How to quickly and easily speed up a slow phone

Smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Most of us are accustomed to keeping our phones on at all times without giving the restart button a second thought. However, a short reboot every few days can help "refresh" the system, improve performance, and reduce battery wear.

How often should you restart your phone?

Smartphones work on the same principle as computers. Dozens of processes and applications constantly load RAM, and background tasks consume resources. When you restart the device, these processes stop and restart, allowing the system to eliminate the "garbage" in the RAM, fix minor glitches, and reallocate the video memory needed by the graphics core. As a result, applications open faster, and the risk of freezing, overheating, or experiencing problems with the camera or wireless modules decreases.

When your phone starts to slow down, fails to recognize the SIM card, or refuses to connect to Wi-Fi, the first thing to do is reboot it. Although both iOS and Android are designed to work stably without frequent restarts, Android models are more likely to encounter minor bugs due to the variety of shells. Many manufacturers, including Samsung, offer the option to enable automatic rebooting on a schedule. This takes only a few seconds to set up in the settings.

Experts advise rebooting at least once a week, which is enough for the data accumulated in RAM to reset and the system to "unload". As for whether to reboot or completely shut down the device, there is almost no difference for the average user. Allowing the device to rest for at least a few minutes will make it work noticeably faster without reducing battery life.

