Does my phone really listen to me? This is what Google and Siri really hear

A smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Many people have noticed that, as soon as they start talking about a certain topic, a related ad appears on their phone screen. An expert confirms that smartphones are capable of "eavesdropping", though the mechanism differs from common perception.

ITsider writes about it.

How do phones "listen" users?

Modern gadgets periodically record voice data using the built-in Siri or Google Assistant. They wait in the background for activation commands such as "Okay, Google" or "Hello, Siri". Only then is the audio fragment sent to servers for analysis.

However, your smartphone cannot record conversations without your permission. Some apps, such as social networks and marketplaces, request access to your microphone. If you grant them access, they can theoretically collect sound. There is no direct evidence of widespread "listening". Most likely, advertising algorithms form user profiles using other data, such as search history, correspondence, preferences, and geolocation.

To minimize risks, review your app permissions and turn off the microphone when it's not needed. Usually, apps ask for microphone access when they're first launched. Additionally, regularly checking your privacy settings and limiting apps' access to unnecessary personal data is a good idea.

