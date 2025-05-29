Signs of phone surveillance — how to detect spyware on Android or iPhone

People with smartphones in their hands. Photo: Unsplash

A modern smartphone is a means of communication and a potential target for covert surveillance. Since spyware often leaves indirect traces, you should carefully monitor your device's behavior, writes OBOZ.ua.

How to tell if your phone is being monitored

If your phone quickly runs out of power when not in use, gets hot while on standby, or suddenly reboots, it may mean that spyware is running in the background. Other signs include unauthorized clicks or echoing during calls and a sudden spike in mobile traffic. If data is being transferred without your knowledge, check your network usage statistics and the list of apps with increased access.

Look for programs with neutral names, such as "System Service" or "Update", that you did not install yourself. Such apps typically disguise spyware. Suspicious text messages with unclear symbols and links also require additional scrutiny.

For quick diagnostics, it is useful to use antivirus software: For Android, try Malwarebytes, Avast, or Kaspersky. For iOS, try Lookout or iVerify. Check the permissions of all installed applications. If a service has access to the microphone, camera, or geolocation without an obvious reason, it is cause for concern.

You can also dial USSD codes:

*#21# will show active call and SMS forwarding;

*#62# will display the number to which calls are forwarded when you are out of range;

combination ##002# cancels all call forwarding.

Keep in mind that the functionality of such codes depends on the operator and country.

If you detect suspicious activity, uninstall unknown applications, change passwords, create backups and reset your phone to factory settings, and then install a trusted antivirus. If you have serious grounds to suspect surveillance, you should contact specialists or law enforcement agencies.

