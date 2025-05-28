Kings of minimalism — TOP 5 smartphones with pure Android

Nothing Phone (2) smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Most Android devices come with proprietary shells that add useful features, but they often clog up the system with advertising services and consume memory and resources. Those who appreciate minimalism, an intuitive interface, and an absence of intrusive ads should consider smartphones with stock Android or firmware that closely resembles it.

Novyny.LIVE share the best models of smartphones with pure Android.

Why pure Android may be the best choice

Such devices start up faster, do not require time to disable unnecessary services, and offer more free storage. In addition, manufacturers focus on truly useful features and regular security updates.

Nothing Phone (3a)

The latest model of Carl Pei Yu's startup stands out with a transparent body with LED stripes and a laconic Nothing OS. It has its own set of icons, 18 customizable widgets, a Glyph panel for backlight control, and a new Essential Space app with AI data organization.

The Nothing Phone (3a). Photo: ek.ua

Beneath the glass is a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate. Performance is provided by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The 32 MP front-facing camera and the 50+50+8 MP rear camera with optical stabilization and 2x zoom can capture high-quality images in almost any condition. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 50W charging and can power the device through a full day of active use.

Google Pixel 9a

The model relies on pure Android with Pixel UI, which has no bloatware (system applications), but has proprietary AI functions: contextual search, Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshot tools, Gemini assistant, and advanced photo and video processing capabilities.

Google Pixel 9a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 6.3-inch OLED display with 120 Hz is complemented by a Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100-mAh battery. The 13-megapixel camera and 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel rear cameras support Ultra HDR and Best Take, allowing you to capture the most detailed shots.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra

This is a foldable smartphone with an updated Hello UI based on Android 14. Its flexible customization options include an AI wallpaper generator and the Moto app, which provides quick access to useful functions. Smart Connect allows you to instantly transfer data to a PC or tablet.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 4-inch external and 6.9-inch internal LTPO AMOLED screens operate at 165 Hz and support Dolby Vision. Inside is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 4,000-mAh battery with 45-watt charging, and a 32-megapixel front camera. There are also two 50-megapixel rear cameras with an optical stabilizer and 2x zoom.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra

The smartphone has a compact body and a Zen UI interface. Users can choose between a "clean" look and proprietary optimization. The smartphone also has a number of AI tools, including real-time call translation, contextual search, and video noise reduction.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12 GB of RAM ensures optimal performance. The 50+32+13-megapixel main camera has gimbal stabilization, and the 5,500-mAh battery charges from 65 watts in less than 40 minutes.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The model's focus is on photography. It has a 42-megapixel front camera and a trio of 50-, 48-, and 48-megapixel cameras. These cameras have two optical stabilizers and a 5x telephoto lens. They are complemented by powerful image processing algorithms.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 6.8" LTPO OLED screen operates at 120 Hz and 2K resolution, and the Tensor G4 chip easily runs most games. The 5060 mAh battery supports 37-watt charging, and the manufacturer promises up to seven years of system updates.

