Android 16 is coming soon — 5 features you might have missed

Android 16 is rapidly approaching, and many details about the new mobile OS version are already known. Google officially demonstrated the update before the I/O 2025 conference. Although the company focused on the Gemini and Astra projects this year, there is still news about Android. The new release promises many changes, including the introduction of the Material 3 expressive design and live updates.

However, five key improvements have gone unnoticed, but TechRadar writes about them.

Hiding sensitive notifications

Android 16 will automatically hide one-time passwords (OTPs) on the lock screen to prevent unauthorized access. They will only be displayed when the device is unlocked. The system will selectively hide them when the phone is not connected to Wi-Fi or has not been used for a long time, which may indicate loss or theft.

Call security

This update adds security features to your phone calls. Android 16 prevents accessibility settings from being changed and stops you from installing apps from unknown sources during a call. This is an important step in the fight against fraudsters, who often try to convince victims to change these settings.

The Quick Settings panel has an updated design

The Quick Settings panel in Android 16 gets a new interface. Users can now resize tiles and enjoy new animations. Additionally, the beta version has improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth switches that can be activated with a single touch.

Improved protection against malicious apps

Android 16 uses local algorithms to detect malware. The system will analyze text and binary patterns. If it detects anything suspicious, it will warn the user before the application is installed. The system will also notify you if an app changes its icon, a common trick used by fraudulent programs.

Remote Lock feature provides additional protection

With the Remote Lock feature, you can lock your device remotely using your Google account in a browser. With Android 16, however, users will be able to set a verification question. This makes it more difficult to lock a smartphone without authorization, even if you have access to your account.

