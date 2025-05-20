Will your Galaxy One get UI 8 with Android 16? List of Samsung devices

Samsung smartphone in the hands. Photo: Pexels

Many Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners are eagerly awaiting the new features and improvements that come with each new version of One UI. With the upcoming release of One UI 8, as well as the possible appearance of One UI 8.5, users are increasingly asking themselves the question: Will my device receive these updates?

SammyFans writes about what you can expect.

Advertisement

What is One UI and why should you care?

One UI is Samsung's proprietary shell that runs on top of the Android operating system. It adds unique design, features, and optimisations that set Galaxy devices apart from other Android smartphones. Each new One UI update brings improved performance, new customisation options, enhanced security, and sometimes even a new look. The current version of the system guarantees not only ease of use but also data protection.

Will your device get One UI 8?

One UI 8, based on Android 16, is expected in the summer of 2025, and One UI 8.5 is likely to arrive in early 2026. However, the availability of the update depends on several factors: the year of release of the device, its series, and Samsung's update policy.

Flagship devices — starting from 2024, the company provides up to 7 years of updates for top models. This applies to the Galaxy S line (including S24 and later), Galaxy Z Fold/Flip, and some Tab tablets. For example, Galaxy S24 and S25 will receive updates until at least 2030-2031.

The mid-range and budget segment — Galaxy A, M, and other models usually receive 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates. For example, the Galaxy A54 released in 2023 may receive One UI 8 and probably 8.5.

Older models — devices released before 2022 (such as the Galaxy S20 or Note 20) are likely to be left without One UI 8. They were promised only 3 years of updates, so the maximum for them was One UI 5 (Android 13).

To check if your device will receive the update, you need to find out the model and year of launch in your phone's settings (About section). Check the current software version in the Software update menu. If the device is still receiving regular updates in 2025, the chances are high.

Although Samsung has not yet published an official list, according to its support policy, it may receive updates:

Galaxy S — S22, S23, S24, S25 and S25 Edge;

Galaxy Z — Z Fold4, Z Flip4 and newer;

Galaxy A — A53, A54, A55, A34, A35;

Galaxy Tab S — S8, S9, S10;

Others — some Galaxy M and F models released in 2023-2024.

Models older than four years are likely to be left without One UI 8, but can still receive security updates.

Despite the high-profile presentations at this year's Google I/O, Android is facing the biggest threat in the history of its platform. The upcoming changes won't be immediate, but once they take effect, there will be no return to business as usual. The biggest impact will be on Samsung, the main player among Android device manufacturers.

We also wrote that Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, the model that is almost as good as the S25 Plus in terms of performance, but has a thinner body and lighter weight. At the same time, the lack of a telephoto lens and reduced battery capacity raise questions about whether such space saving is justified if it compromises convenience.