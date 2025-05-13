Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge — the thinnest smartphone with compromises

A girl holds a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in her hands. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge — almost as powerful as the S25 Plus, but noticeably thinner and lighter. However, the rejection from a telephoto lens and a larger battery raises the question of whether such savings in pocket space are worth the inconvenience.

The Verge writes about it.

What's hidden behind the thin body?

The Galaxy S25 Edge, first announced in January, is actually a "thinner" version of the S25 Plus: a 6.7-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and a full set of new AI features. The body thickness is only 5.8 mm (excluding the camera protrusion), and it weighs 163 g. This makes the Edge one of the thinnest traditional Samsung smartphones in recent years, although the difference is only noticeable visually next to thicker models.

Comparison of the thickness of the bodies of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Plus. Photo: The Verge

Instead of aluminium, as in other S25s, a titanium frame is used, the front has a new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 glass, and IP68 protection is retained. Inside is a 3900 mAh battery, which is smaller than the S25 (4000 mAh) and S25 Plus (4900 mAh). Samsung promises up to 24 hours of continuous video playback, which is a few hours less than its "older brothers". At the start, the charge should be enough for a day of moderate use, but over time, battery degradation can become noticeable.

The cameras have also undergone changes: there are only two sensors on the back — a 200 megapixel main sensor (the same as in Ultra) and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The absence of a telephoto lens reduces the versatility of shooting, although the quality of the main camera should remain at the level of top models.

The dual camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Photo: The Verge

The Edge will ship with One UI 7 and come with seven years of OS and security updates. The available colors are silver, black, and light blue. Pre-orders are already open: 256 GB costs USD 1,099.99, 512 GB — USD 1,219.99. The official start of sales is May 30.

