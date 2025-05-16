Samsung is losing control over Android — what challenge did Google throw at the company

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Despite the exciting announcements at this year's Google I/O event, Android is currently facing its most serious threat ever. The upcoming changes will not happen immediately, but once they do, there will be no turning back.

Forbes writes that this will affect Samsung, the leader among Android device manufacturers, the most.

Will Samsung have time to restore user confidence?

Google has challenged Samsung directly: the company must quickly recover from the failed launch of One UI 7. The Android 16 platform is expected to be available on Samsung and other brands' devices this summer, but Pixel devices will receive it a week or possibly a month earlier.

This has already sparked outrage. As Android Police points out, it's only logical to ask why the owner of a Samsung flagship phone costing over $1,000 should have to wait for an update available on a Pixel phone costing $499. After all, Samsung is the main driver of Android sales worldwide, not the Pixel. Pixels are losing out to Chinese giants such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, which already uses its own operating system (OS).

Notably, China is discussing the possibility of transitioning entirely to a national operating system like HarmonyOS. If this happens, Android will lose a huge market share, and only Samsung will stay. However, Google, the manufacturer of the Pixel, will remain in charge of developing the OS itself, as it integrates its hardware and software teams. This model is looking more and more like Apple's. Samsung, on the other hand, has no such control.

This difference is becoming increasingly noticeable. Delays in the Android 15 update for Galaxy smartphones and late monthly security patches contrast with the Pixel system, which functions as a cohesive unit without interference from mobile operators. Owners of older Galaxy devices often wait months for critical updates.

On Reddit, users actively discuss why they choose the Pixel over the Samsung or iPhone. The main reasons include: pure Android, no unnecessary software, better implementation of AI functions, and better optimization. After all, Google is the sole developer of both the Pixel's software and hardware. This is the same model that enables Apple to maximize performance on its iPhones.

While the Pixel does compete with the iPhone, this is mainly relevant for the US market. Globally, Samsung is approaching the status of an "iPhone killer" with models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But can Samsung really compete without fully controlling its own ecosystem?

For Samsung users, this situation is more than just a technical problem. It's already affecting the stability of monthly updates, causing delays in critical security patches and slowing the introduction of new security features, such as real-time fraud detection.

As a reminder, Samsung's One UI 7 has proven to be one of the fastest and most user-friendly Android shells available. Thanks to a few point changes in the system, the device becomes more responsive to user actions, energy efficient, and convenient in everyday use.

We also wrote that Samsung has already started to distribute the stable version of One UI 7, based on Android 15, for some previous models. The updated firmware includes several features that may go unnoticed but significantly improve the interaction with the smartphone.