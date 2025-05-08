One UI 7 on Samsung — how to set up your smartphone for maximum comfort

A Samsung smartphone in the branches. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung One UI 7 has proven to be one of the fastest and most intuitive Android shells, but the factory settings do not always allow you to unlock the full potential of your smartphone. A few tweaks to the system will make the Galaxy a smoother, more personalised, and more economical device.

Gizchina writes about these settings.

What needs to be changed in Samsung with One UI 7 for the best experience

The first step is to get rid of intrusive floating notifications: in the Settings — Notifications menu, select the Short style so that notifications no longer block the screen while you are reading or chatting. Next, replace the traditional three-button navigation bar with a gesture one: Settings — Display — Navigation bar. Gestures will look more modern and feel faster.

The screens of flagships, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, support WQHD+ resolution, but come out of the box in a lower mode. Go to Display — Screen resolution and select the maximum value — the battery will still last a day, but every pixel will work for you. If you want to return the classic function of the Side Key button, go to Additional features — Side Key and set the Hold — Shutdown menu to prevent the accidental launch of assistants.

One UI 7 offers a new compact view of notifications on the locked screen, but if you want a full preview, you can revert to the Cards style in Notifications — Lock screen and further hide sensitive content. At the same time, create or log in to your Samsung account: it opens Samsung Wallet, Galaxy Themes, password database, and simplifies data migration, which is especially important as the company is already rolling out One UI 7 to the foldable Galaxy Fold and S23 FE models.

For deeper customisation, download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store. Its modules, such as Home Up or One Hand Operation+, allow you to change gestures and layouts, as well as add individual swipes — a real godsend for large devices. If you have unnecessary apps such as Samsung TV Plus or Facebook in your memory, most of them can now be easily uninstalled or disabled, thus freeing up your system.

The Home screen deserves special attention: under the Home screen — Grid menu, increase the layout to 5x5 to accommodate more icons without unnecessary scrolling, and in Wallpaper and Style, activate the Color Palette to harmoniously match the background. Finally, go to Lock & AOD screen and set it to Always show to see the time, date, and charge without unlocking — the black background will save the charge even in this mode.

Once you've changed these settings, you'll have a truly personalised Galaxy with the full range of features offered by One UI 7, with no distractions, the sharpest possible picture, and quick access to everything you need.

As a reminder, Samsung has recently begun a steady rollout of the One UI 7 update based on Android 15 for its previous models. The new version of the system introduced a number of updates that may go unnoticed at first glance but significantly improve the user experience.

We also wrote that Samsung has officially introduced an updated version of the Home Up plugin for One UI 7, which offers even more personalisation options. Initially, it was available only as part of beta testing, but with the open release of the new shell, interest in this tool has grown significantly among Good Lock fans.