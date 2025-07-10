Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 12 July 2025 21:39
3 amazing Android apps you need to install
Smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones can do much more than calls and social media. However, many users are limited to the standard programs already built into their devices. Installing additional apps allows you to unlock your gadget's full potential and make everyday use more convenient and efficient.

ITsider writes about these applications.

AccuBattery

AccuBattery acts as a digital doctor for your battery. After installing the app, users can track their battery's charging cycles. The program helps users better understand how their charging habits affect their battery's condition and provides tips for extending its life. This is especially useful for those who want their phone to perform well for a long time.

Simple Gallery

Simple Gallery is a photo and video viewer and manager that combines a clean, user-friendly interface with enhanced privacy features. Its open-source code ensures transparency, while the absence of ads and personal data collection makes it a secure choice for privacy-conscious users. It’s an excellent alternative to the default Android gallery app.

Perplexity

Perplexity offers a new approach to internet searches. Rather than browsing dozens of sites, users receive concise, AI-generated answers with active links to sources. The application not only works with text queries, but also with voice search and a camera to find objects or translate inscriptions. For those tired of the usual Google, Perplexity is a real find.

Read also:

Experts reveal if your phone is secretly listening to you

Apps that kill Android and iOS battery — the list

How to quickly clear memory on Android and iOS

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
