Phone memory is full: how to quickly free up space without losing photos and videos

Storage on modern phones can fill up quickly, especially when users are actively taking photos and videos. At the most inopportune moment, you may find that you don't have a single megabyte left and won't be able to take a new picture until you delete something. Fortunately, there are faster and safer ways to free up space without deleting important data.

Built-in memory cleaning system

Most smartphones — both Android and iPhone — have a tool that analyzes your data and offers to delete unnecessary files. Users only need to review the list and confirm the cleanup to get rid of temporary or unnecessary files in seconds.

Delete unused apps

Games and apps that you haven't used in a while often take up a lot of storage space. Take a look at your installed apps, and delete the ones you don't use. You'll quickly free up a significant amount of storage.

Empty the Recycle Bin

When you delete a photo, video, or document, it first goes to the Recycle Bin, where it continues to take up space. Emptying the Recycle Bin immediately frees up space for the data you need.

Clear your cache

Browsers and apps build up a cache that can quietly eat up megabytes. Deleting these temporary files is a quick and safe way to free up memory on your smartphone, and you may be surprised by the results.

Delete duplicate files

A series of similar photos or copies of documents also creates an unnecessary load. Specialized utilities can easily identify and delete duplicates in a few taps, freeing up space for important content.

